NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A womanwas struck and killed by a parade float in New Orleans as the city celebrated Mardi Gras. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, appeared to have tried to cross in between a tandem float when she tripped over its hitch and was run over, witnesses told news outlets. A tandem […]



