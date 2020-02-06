News24.com | Six-year-old hides in classroom after gran allegedly uses axe to attack him

Global  

A 6-year-old boy has been found hiding alone in a classroom at his school, near Ermelo in Mpumalanga, where he hid allegedly to escape from his abusive grandmother.
