News24.com | Six-year-old hides in classroom after gran allegedly uses axe to attack him

A 6-year-old boy has been found hiding alone in a classroom at his school, near Ermelo in Mpumalanga, where he hid allegedly to escape from his abusive grandmother.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Keeping kids learning during a coronavirus outbreak As the coronavirus outbreak forces Hong Kong's schools to close, six-year-old Amelia shows us around her new 'classroom'. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 03:07Published 4 days ago University Student Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Caught-On-Video Rant in Classroom A 21-year-old Chapman University student was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault and vandalism following a racist and homophobic caught-on-video rant that ended with him stomping.. Credit: KTLA Duration: 02:21Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this