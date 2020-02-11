Global  

Federal prosecutors taking charge of Germany shooting case

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
HANAU, Germany (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they are taking charge of the investigating into a mass shooting in the German city of Hanau that left 11 people dead, including the suspect. The move comes amid German media reports that an online video linked to the suspect indicated he may have had a far-right motive. […]
