Inventor of cut-copy-paste, Larry Tesler, passes away at 74

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
*Washington DC:* Larry Tesler, the computer pioneer who created the ingenious cut, copy and paste functions, passed away on Monday (local time) at the age of 74.

These widely used computer features we oftentimes take for granted have made the lives of countless computer users easier over many years and will continue to do so...
Larry Tesler: Computer scientist behind cut, copy and paste dies aged 74

Larry Tesler was responsible for many of the innovations that made personal computing accessible.
