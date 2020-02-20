|
Inventor of cut-copy-paste, Larry Tesler, passes away at 74
|
|
Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
*Washington DC:* Larry Tesler, the computer pioneer who created the ingenious cut, copy and paste functions, passed away on Monday (local time) at the age of 74.
These widely used computer features we oftentimes take for granted have made the lives of countless computer users easier over many years and will continue to do so...
|
|
|
