Gunman kills 9 in German shisha bar rampage

Japan Today Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A suspected right-wing extremist shot nine people dead in two shisha bars in an overnight rampage through a German city before, police believe, returning home and killing himself.…
Gunman kills nine in German shisha bar rampage

A gunman shot nine people dead in two shisha bars in an overnight rampage through a German city before, police believe, returning home and killing himself.
Reuters

