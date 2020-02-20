Global  

Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack

Al Jazeera Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
German man suspected of deadly shooting rampage at shisha lounges believed to have had 'right-wing extremist' motive.
News video: Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack

 The killing of nine people by a gunman in Germany is being investigated as a far-right attack. The deadly shootings happened at two shisha cafes in the city of Hanau, near Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

Merkel reacts to Hanau attack: Racism and hatred are poison [Video]Merkel reacts to Hanau attack: Racism and hatred are poison

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the deadly shootings in Hanau and pledged to fight against those who try to divide the country along ethnic lines. Speaking Thursday in Berlin, Mrs Merkel..

Right-wing extremist behind deadly German gun rampage: officials [Video]Right-wing extremist behind deadly German gun rampage: officials

A gunman with suspected far-right links shot dead nine people, some of them migrants from Turkey, in an overnight rampage through a German city before killing himself, officials said. Joe Davies..

9 killed in suspected far-right attack in Germany

A 43-year-old German man shot and killed nine people at several locations in a Frankfurt suburb overnight in attacks that appear to have been motivated by...
CBC.ca

Germany mass shooting: Man who shot nine dead at Hanau shisha bars was far-right, confession letter reveals

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a German city reportedly revealed he had far-right political views in a confession letter...
Independent

mehedi_23

mehedi hasan RT @AJENews: Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack https://t.co/aBId4AeURA 1 hour ago

AssisiCat

J-JTaylor Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack https://t.co/KowWjZDCrx 1 hour ago

martinpaulam

paul martin NOW MERKELS GOT A PROBLEM SHE ARRESTED SUPPOSED FAR RIGHT BECAUSE OF IMMINENT ATTACKS NOW THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS THE… https://t.co/y66iURr27Z 1 hour ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack https://t.co/Cw9qGqyiEf 2 hours ago

alders_ledge

לוֹחְמָנִי '43-year-old German man, killed at least nine people in two shisha bars on Wednesday before returning home and kill… https://t.co/jhtl9pIg05 2 hours ago

ValentiLaw

Tom Valenti Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack | Germany News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/RLHjCco8ph 2 hours ago

KnutRauchfuss

Knut Rauchfuss German man suspected of deadly shooting rampage at shisha lounges believed to have had 'right-wing extremist' motiv… https://t.co/cEvLtgbmPo 2 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack https://t.co/mzcu696HQu 3 hours ago

