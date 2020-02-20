Global  

Turkey exempts visa requirements for some EU states, Britain

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020
Turkey has decided to exempt visa requirements for citizens from European Union countries Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland, as well Britain, for tourism up to 90 days as of March 2, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
