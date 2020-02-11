Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Select Filipinos exempted from Hong Kong travel ban

Coronavirus: Select Filipinos exempted from Hong Kong travel ban

Khaleej Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The deadly Covid-19 virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, was first detected in Hong Kong on January 22.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported

Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported 00:32

 Hong Kong reported its second death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday. Authorities in the area are drawing up plans to fly home hundreds of city residents stranded on a cruise ship in Japan. The 70-year-old man who died had underlying illnesses and was one of 62 confirmed cases in the city. In...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China implements new restrictions in Hubei province [Video]China implements new restrictions in Hubei province

WUHAN, CHINA — Beijing has now tightened restrictions across Hubei province amid the growing threat of the Wuhan virus. Residents of Hubei province have been ordered to stay at home and aren't..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:17Published

Death Toll Rises In Coronavirus Epidemic [Video]Death Toll Rises In Coronavirus Epidemic

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 73,243 people globally, mostly in mainland China. The global death toll is at least 1,868, with one death each in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

HKTDC helps SMEs amid unprecedented challenges

HONG KONG, Feb 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - With the novel coronavirus expected to further impact Hong Kong's already slowing economy, the Hong Kong Trade...
ACN Newswire

Four from Hong Kong building show virus symptoms, Lam urges people to stay home

Four people evacuated from a residential building in Hong Kong where a man and woman confirmed with coronavirus lived have showed symptoms of the flu-like virus,...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.