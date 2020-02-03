Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Iran confirms three more coronavirus cases

Iran confirms three more coronavirus cases

Al Jazeera Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Authorities shut down schools in city of Qom after three new cases detected in Iran.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
News video: Breaking News: Iran Reports Coronavirus Cases

Breaking News: Iran Reports Coronavirus Cases

 State media in Iran says health officials there have confirmed the country's first two cases of the new coronavirus strain

Recent related videos from verified sources

Taiwan's three effective responses to Wuhan virus outbreak [Video]Taiwan's three effective responses to Wuhan virus outbreak

TAIWAN — Taiwan has drawn from lessons learned during the SARS epidemic to mount an effective and immediate response to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, using three major steps. According to a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published

Coronavirus In California and China [Video]Coronavirus In California and China

Three more cases of coronavirus confirmed in California; new cases confirmed in China is rising.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran announces 3 new cases of coronavirus after 2 deaths

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran said Thursday that three more people have been infected with the new coronavirus that originated in central China, following an...
Seattle Times

Iran confirms first two cases of new coronavirus: official

Iran confirmed on Wednesday its first two cases of the new coronavirus, the government's spokesman said, shortly after reports that preliminary tests on the two...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Iran confirms three more coronavirus cases https://t.co/TOoi3GSIR9 https://t.co/wzNmO0zoPe 9 minutes ago

Gjallarhornet

Oden #Iran confirms three more #coronavirus cases https://t.co/y8xViHBGyB 10 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Iran confirms three more coronavirus cases https://t.co/eVtTXnJovQ 10 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Iran confirms three more coronavirus cases https://t.co/JvGN7DEGYo 23 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Iran confirms three more coronavirus cases: Authorities shut down schools in city of Qom after t… https://t.co/rcmGMVpyVO 28 minutes ago

truthsayer7777

shirley watson Iran confirms three more coronavirus cases https://t.co/vMXC02k8jr 34 minutes ago

iroonhome

iroon Iran confirms three more coronavirus cases https://t.co/3zalrQIvsY #ایران #Iran 36 minutes ago

NiloufarAbii

niloufar RT @metebayirr: Iran confirms three more coronavirus cases https://t.co/KgejkrRXGY 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.