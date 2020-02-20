Global  

Australia train crash: Two killed after Sydney to Melbourne rail service derails

Independent Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Five passenger carriages left tracks 29 miles north of Melbourne
News video: Helicopter lands close to scene of derailed train that killed 2 in Australia

Helicopter lands close to scene of derailed train that killed 2 in Australia 00:34

 A helicopter was spotted arriving at the scene of a derailed train that killed two in Wallan, Victoria today (February 20). Footage shows an emergency services chopper descended close to the BP service station that was being used as a staging point. The train had close to 200 passengers and was...

Emergency services arrive at scene of Australia train derailment [Video]Emergency services arrive at scene of Australia train derailment

A helicopter was seen flying near the scene of a derailed train that killed two in Wallan, Victoria on Thursday (February 20). Footage showed emergency vehicles near the scene. The train had..

