Brazil senator Cid Gomes shot in stand-off with police

BBC News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Cid Gomes was wounded when two shots were fired at him as he drove a digger at a police picket line.
Brazilian Senator shot amid tumult of striking police force

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian senator was shot in the chest Wednesday as he tried to intervene in a strike by military police demanding higher salaries in...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

DianeMicheals

DianeMicheals RT @BBCWorld: Brazil senator Cid Gomes shot in stand-off with police https://t.co/zE8WsDPyqh 3 seconds ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Brazil senator Cid Gomes shot in stand-off with police https://t.co/Ifbk1J1nPg 1 minute ago

myglnews

myglnews Brazil senator Cid Gomes shot in stand-off with police https://t.co/c4Jw5xs6VO https://t.co/qTYZSbZXdt 1 minute ago

Interna69790725

International Info Inc Brazil senator Cid Gomes shot in stand-off with police https://t.co/5zER9DH5k2 10 minutes ago

MaGioZal

Marcelus G. Z. BBC News - Brazil senator Cid Gomes shot in stand-off with police https://t.co/SWkr1q4f1L 10 minutes ago

nice_bong

sus RT @c_harig: Pure madness in Brazil Ceará military police go on illegal strike, ride around town wearing balaclavas and order shops to clo… 12 minutes ago

BrianWillott

Brian Willott Brazil senator Cid Gomes shot in stand-off with police https://t.co/EG6jdPKMIj 14 minutes ago

hiLiter7

hiLiter RT @UKRedRevolution: Labour Party Senator Cid Gomes Shot by Police in #Brazil #CidGomes #PoliceBrutality #Strikes https://t.co/OJh2kCLtt… 16 minutes ago

