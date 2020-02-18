Global  

Lesotho's prime minister to be charged with murdering wife: police

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is to be charged with the murder of his former wife, the deputy police commissioner said on Thursday.
News video: Lesotho murder trial: Prime minister's wife appears in court

Lesotho murder trial: Prime minister's wife appears in court 02:26

 First lady Maesaiah Thabane charged with ordering murder of her husband's former wife amid bitter divorce.

Recent related news from verified sources

Lesotho’s PM fails to show in court to face murder charge

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho’s prime minister failed to show up in court on Friday to be charged with murder in the killing of his estranged wife, and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersWorldNewsallAfrica.comFrance 24News24

News24.com | Lesotho PM yet to be formally charged over murder of estranged wife, despite court appearance

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has appeared in court over the murder of his estranged wife after a weekend in which he was said to be receiving emergency...
News24 Also reported by •Al Jazeera

