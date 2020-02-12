Judge Set To Sentence Roger Stone

Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Watch VideoRoger Stone, President Trump's longtime associate, is set to be sentenced. A jury convicted him last year on seven counts, "obstructing a congressional inquiry, of lying in that inquiry, and tampering with a witness," juror Seth Cousins said.
The inquiry involved Stone's interactions with WikiLeaks during the 2016...
Amid reports that Attorney General Bill Barr is personally intervening in cases important to the president, Donald Trump turned his Twitter attacks to the... Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters •CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Donovan RT @JenGRodgers: Roger Stone sentencing is soon. Sentencing Guidelines range is 7-9 years but I think Judge Berman Jackson will sentence be… 1 second ago
Gillian folmar RT @LadyJYYC: “Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the DC District Court has authority to sentence Stone as she sees fit “
Stone’s sentencing is t… 25 seconds ago
Grishmonger RT @DWUhlfelderLaw: Amen! Hopefully, Judge Amy Berman Jackson will stand up for the rule of law tomorrow and sentence Roger Stone to 7 - 9… 5 minutes ago
Van Harrell RT @Blondepatti1: BREAKING: Corrupt Judge Amy Berman Jackson to Sentence Roger Stone on Thursday... Details Below... Updated https://t.co/s… 5 minutes ago
neverthelessSHEresisted🌊 The Judge will probably sentence Roger Stone to the original recommended sentence. Or, give him the max since treas… https://t.co/uyyDRCIUEL 7 minutes ago