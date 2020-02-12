Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Judge Set To Sentence Roger Stone

Judge Set To Sentence Roger Stone

Newsy Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Judge Set To Sentence Roger StoneWatch VideoRoger Stone, President Trump's longtime associate, is set to be sentenced. A jury convicted him last year on seven counts, "obstructing a congressional inquiry, of lying in that inquiry, and tampering with a witness," juror Seth Cousins said. 

The inquiry involved Stone's interactions with WikiLeaks during the 2016...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge Declines To Delay Roger Stone's Sentencing

Judge Declines To Delay Roger Stone's Sentencing 01:05

 ​Stone's defense team filed a motion for a new trial last week, arguing one of the jurors in his case was biased.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Set To Sentence Roger Stone [Video]Judge Set To Sentence Roger Stone

A jury found Stone guilty of obstruction of Congress, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Trump adviser Stone arrives at federal courthouse to be sentenced [Video]Trump adviser Stone arrives at federal courthouse to be sentenced

President Donald Trump's long-time adviser Roger Stone arrived at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., on Thursday where he is set to be sentenced on Thursday after being convicted on charges..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Declines To Delay Roger Stone's Sentencing

Judge Declines To Delay Roger Stone's SentencingWatch VideoA federal judge has refused to delay Roger Stone's sentencing. Last week, Stone's defense team filed a motion for a new trial, arguing one of the...
Newsy

Trump Attacks Federal Judge in Roger Stone Case Amid Reports AG Barr Is Intervening in Cases of Personal Interest to POTUS

Trump Attacks Federal Judge in Roger Stone Case Amid Reports AG Barr Is Intervening in Cases of Personal Interest to POTUSAmid reports that Attorney General Bill Barr is personally intervening in cases important to the president, Donald Trump turned his Twitter attacks to the...
Mediaite Also reported by •ReutersCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DonovanWrites

Donovan RT @JenGRodgers: Roger Stone sentencing is soon. Sentencing Guidelines range is 7-9 years but I think Judge Berman Jackson will sentence be… 1 second ago

gillian_folmar

Gillian folmar RT @LadyJYYC: “Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the DC District Court has authority to sentence Stone as she sees fit “ Stone’s sentencing is t… 25 seconds ago

eloiseat6

Grishmonger RT @DWUhlfelderLaw: Amen! Hopefully, Judge Amy Berman Jackson will stand up for the rule of law tomorrow and sentence Roger Stone to 7 - 9… 5 minutes ago

Turbotest

Van Harrell RT @Blondepatti1: BREAKING: Corrupt Judge Amy Berman Jackson to Sentence Roger Stone on Thursday... Details Below... Updated https://t.co/s… 5 minutes ago

BlockDTrump

neverthelessSHEresisted🌊 The Judge will probably sentence Roger Stone to the original recommended sentence. Or, give him the max since treas… https://t.co/uyyDRCIUEL 7 minutes ago

DonGibs22787443

DandyDon #KAG 🇺🇸 #MagaVeteran RT @bakoff333: Will the judge give Roger Stone an insane sentence intentionally to force Trump to pardon him ? It’s all about optics for t… 8 minutes ago

justplainbob

Robert Moffitt I'm hoping U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sends a strong message on the integrity and independence of the j… https://t.co/JdCGNu7tGQ 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.