Public safety minister says B.C. RCMP agrees to move off Wet'suwet'en territory

CTV News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says that the RCMP in British Columbia have agreed to move from their position on Wet’suwet’en territory and to a nearby town.
