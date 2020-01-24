Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > These are the retailers closing in Canada or facing bankruptcy in 2020

These are the retailers closing in Canada or facing bankruptcy in 2020

CTV News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
It's a 'retail apocalypse' across the country as a growing number of consumers from coast-to-coast choose online shopping over trips to the mall. CTVNews.ca compiled this roundup of the major chains closing stores in Canada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Marks Brutal Start For Retailers In Canada [Video]2020 Marks Brutal Start For Retailers In Canada

January was not kind to many brick-and-mortar retail stores in Canada as some business were forced to shift to an online-only presence.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:02Published

Papyrus to Close All Stores [Video]Papyrus to Close All Stores

Papyrus to Close All Stores The popular mall staple, known for selling stationery and greeting cards, will close all 254 stores. Schurman Fine Paper, the store’s parent company, filed for Chapter..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.