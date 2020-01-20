New book imprint will highlight popular podcast

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A new book publishing imprint will be a platform for the podcasts of iHeart Radio. The imprint, announced Thursday, is called Stuff You Should Read: An iHeartBook, and is a partnership with Flatiron Books. The first release is scheduled for Sept. 29. It’s called “Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium […]
