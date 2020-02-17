Global  

Ghost ship washes up on Irish coast after drifting across Atlantic

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A "ghost ship" abandoned by its crew has run aground on rocks on the south coast of Ireland after drifting in the Atlantic for 17 months.
News video: ‘Ghost Ship’ Runs Aground on Coast of Ireland

 It was abandoned in 2018 in Bermuda and now it has finally run aground in Ireland. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Ghost Ship Spotted On Irish Coast After Drifting For Months [Video]Ghost Ship Spotted On Irish Coast After Drifting For Months

Check out this ghost ship.

'Ghost ship' washes up on Irish coast after being abandoned over a year ago

A "ghost ship" abandoned for over a year after drifting in the Atlantic finally washed ashore in Ireland near Ballycotton, in County Cork.  
USATODAY.com

Ghost ship abandoned off Africa in 2018 blown onto Irish coast by Storm Dennis

Ghost ship abandoned off Africa in 2018 blown onto Irish coast by Storm DennisAbandoned cargo ship MV Alta was last spotted in the middle of the Atlantic ocean last September.
Daily Record

