Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Amid ‘Anonymous’ fallout, NSC adviser reassigned

Amid ‘Anonymous’ fallout, NSC adviser reassigned

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Victoria Coates, a top official on the National Security Council, is being reassigned amid fallout over the identity of the author of the inside-the-White House tell-all book by “Anonymous.” Coates, who serves as national security adviser for the Middle East and North Africa, is being reassigned to the Department of Energy as […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JanieceStaton

Janiece Staton 🍑 #BoycottNRA & #BoycottRepublican Amid ‘Anonymous’ book fallout, NSC adviser reassigned: https://t.co/kVtHtczMFW 7 minutes ago

WendyTheRealtor

W.B. RT @alaynatreene: NEW: Deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates will be reassigned to become a senior adviser to Energy Secretary D… 10 minutes ago

mimik5280

Hendre K RT @NewsandGuts: Donald Trump thinks he knows the identity of "Anonymous." And now Deputy National Security Adviser Victoria Coates is bein… 14 minutes ago

FederalTimes

Federal Times Amid ‘Anonymous’ fallout, NSC adviser reassigned https://t.co/RxwLSZXyCM 28 minutes ago

ItsOverNowOk

AndSoItBegins RT @axios: NEW: Deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates, who has battled rumors that she is the "Anonymous" author, will be reassi… 48 minutes ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 Amid ‘Anonymous’ fallout, NSC adviser reassigned https://t.co/qhGGM9HsPx https://t.co/9UmaQFJCJn 52 minutes ago

1reddragon696

Bob Garcia Amid 'Anonymous' Fallout, NSC Adviser, Victoria Coates, Long Considered The Author 'Reassigned' To DOE https://t.co/BrUZ8Y7Den 56 minutes ago

DCBlossomz

American Girl 💎 RT @GVWire: #VictoriaCoates is being reassigned amid fallout over the identity of the author of the inside-the-White House tell-all book by… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.