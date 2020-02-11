Global  

Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

CTV News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Roger Stone, a staunch ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to 40 months in prison after the Justice Department backed off its original sentencing recommendation of at least seven years.
Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing

 A federal judge denied a bid by longtime Donald Trump friend Roger Stone to delay his sentencing, as Trump claimed again the political operative and self-proclaimed &quot;dirty trickster&quot; was being treated &quot;very unfairly.&quot; This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Stone Gets 40 Months

Roger Stone, the longtime GOP strategist, is going to jail. A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Stone to 40 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine. He will also serve two years..

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of the U.S...

Donald Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison for impeding a congressional investigation. Stone, a veteran Republican...
DOJ expected to back off stiff prison sentence recommendation for Trump ally Roger Stone

Prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of seven to nine years for Roger Stone, saying he committed a "brazen attack" on the rule of law.
