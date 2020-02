ROME (AP) — A lawyer for the captain of a cargo ship jailed in Italy for allegedly transporting embargoed armaments to Libya said Thursday that there are no legal grounds for a case against his client in Italy. Lawyer Cesare Fumagalli told The Associated Press there is absolutely no proof the Lebanese-flagged Bana ever plied […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Nirbhaya convict lawyer trying to delay case Asha Devi Nirbhaya convict lawyer trying to delay case Asha Devi Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published on January 25, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Ship captain arrested in probe of arms trafficking to Libya ROME (AP) — An Italian prosecutor says the captain of a Lebanese-flagged cargo ship has been arrested in northern Italy for investigation of suspected...

Seattle Times 21 hours ago



Weinstein lawyer: Prosecutors have a ‘tale,’ not a case NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer told jurors Thursday that prosecutors in the rape case against him were acting like moviemakers, creating a world...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this