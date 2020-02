WASHINGTON (AP) — Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has plunged over $400 million of his personal fortune into his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, an astronomical sum that has led many of his rivals to charge that he is trying to buy the crown. The figures, which his campaign released ahead of Thursday’s […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate On Feb. 19, Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders experienced record numbers of campaign.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:04Published 13 hours ago Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in West Palm Beach Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opened a new campaign office in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:42Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. Democrat Klobuchar's campaign raised $5.5 million in January U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar's presidential campaign raised $5.5 million in January, leaving her with $2.9 million at the end of the month, according to...

Reuters 3 hours ago



Bloomberg campaign spends over $200 million in January U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign spent$220.6 million in January, with most of the money going to television advertising, his campaign...

Reuters 11 hours ago





Tweets about this