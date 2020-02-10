News24.com | UK police rule out terror in London mosque stabbing

Global  

UK police rule out terror in London mosque stabbing

Thursday, 20 February 2020
British police say they are not treating as terror related a London mosque stabbing in which an elderly man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Man arrested over London mosque stabbing during prayers

Man arrested over London mosque stabbing during prayers 00:34

 A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing during prayers at a London mosque. The victim, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where his condition is said not to be life-threatening, after the attack, which is not being treated as terror related.

One injured in London mosque stabbing

A man has been arrested after a stabbing inside London Central Mosque in Regent's Park. A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of..

Man who plotted attacks at tourism hotspots convicted of terrorism offences

A jihadist who plotted massacres at busy London tourist hotspots unwittingly confided his plans to perform massacres at places like Madame Tussauds to undercover police posing as extremists. Richard..

London mosque stabbing not terror-related, UK police say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing inside a central London mosque.
SBS Also reported by Tamworth Herald, BBC News

Police: Suspect detained after stabbing at London mosque

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been stabbed at one of London’s main mosques. The Metropolitan Police force says officers were called Thursday...
Seattle Times Also reported by News24, Reuters India, Reuters, NYTimes.com, FOXNews.com

