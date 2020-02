The personal details of more than 10 million former MGM Resorts hotels guests have been posted on a hacking forum this week, with Justin Bieber ...

MGM Resorts says was victim of data breach last year U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International said on Thursday it was the victim of a data breach last year after an earlier report claimed that details of over...

Reuters India 16 hours ago USATODAY.com Also reported by • NYTimes.com