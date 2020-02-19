Global  

Democratic presidential candidate Warren gets super PAC help despite past opposition

Reuters India Thursday, 20 February 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will get help in the final days before Nevada's caucuses from a super PAC, despite her outspoken opposition to such fundraising efforts.
News video: Warren Breaks 'No Super Pacs' Promise

Warren Breaks 'No Super Pacs' Promise 00:33

 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren promised she would never have a super pac for the primaries. Now, it looks like she's going back on her promise. What caused the change of heart? Warren's currently in sixth place in the Democratic primary fight. Warren will get help in the final...

