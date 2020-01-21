Global  

A newly discovered type of snail has been named after Greta Thunberg

CTV News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
A group of “citizen scientists” on an expedition in the rainforests of Borneo have discovered a new species of snail and named it after teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.
A New Snail Has Been Named After Greta Thunberg

