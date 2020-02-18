Global  

China coronavirus outbreak: All the latest updates

Al Jazeera Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Epicentre of deadly outbreak also reports 411 new confirmed cases pushing the nationwide infections to almost 75,000.
News video: Escaped prisoner surrenders to police station due to strict inspection during coronavirus outbreak

Escaped prisoner surrenders to police station due to strict inspection during coronavirus outbreak 00:45

 An escaped prisoner surrendered himself to a police station because of the strick inspection during coronavirus outbreak. The CCTV video, shot in the city of Xiamen in southern China's Fujian Province on February 15, shows a man with a bag of belonging walking into a police station to surrender...

China Orders 3 Wall Street Journal Reporters To Leave The Country [Video]China Orders 3 Wall Street Journal Reporters To Leave The Country

China&apos;s Foreign Ministry says it&apos;s a punishment for an extremely critical op-ed about the country&apos;s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

2 Groups Leave California Bases After Coronavirus Quarantines End [Video]2 Groups Leave California Bases After Coronavirus Quarantines End

More than 115 people ended their two-week quarantines at a pair of California military bases where they had been living since flying out of China during a deadly viral outbreak.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Xian Open tennis cancelled in China over coronavirus outbreak

April's Xian Open tennis was cancelled the WTA Tour said, becoming the latest sporting event to fall victim to the new coronavirus outbreak in China.
News24

Hospital director dies in China’s Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Hospital director dies in China’s Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus outbreakThe head of a leading hospital in China’s central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday, state television...
WorldNews


