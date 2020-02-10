Global  

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns after inconclusive election result

France 24 Friday, 21 February 2020
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigned on Thursday, but stayed on as interim leader while the country's three main parties battle out coalition talks after an inconclusive election.
