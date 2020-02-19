Global  

London Says It Could Host 2020 Olympics If Coronavirus Forces A Move

Friday, 21 February 2020
London Says It Could Host 2020 Olympics If Coronavirus Forces A MoveWatch VideoA London Assembly member and mayoral candidate says the city would be ready to host the 2020 Olympics if the coronavirus outbreak forces the event to move from Tokyo.

In an interview with U.K. newspaper City A.M., Shaun Bailey said the International Olympic Committee should "seriously consider how London could...
Credit: Rumble
News video: London Says It Could Host 2020 Olympics If Coronavirus Forces A Move

London Says It Could Host 2020 Olympics If Coronavirus Forces A Move 01:27

 London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey said the city already has &quot;the infrastructure and the experience&quot; from having hosted the event back in 2012.

Coronavirus 'drive-through' facility to open in London [Video]Coronavirus 'drive-through' facility to open in London

Parsons Green Health Centre in London is to act as a "drive-through" swabbing hub to test people for coronavirus. The testing scheme will be rolled out across the UK at NHS sites. Report by Jonesia...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:49

No near-term decision on Tokyo 2020 Olympics, says WHO [Video]No near-term decision on Tokyo 2020 Olympics, says WHO

The World Health Organization says no near-term decision will be made on whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead after the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:14


Recent related news from verified sources

London should host 2020 Olympics if coronavirus forces Tokyo change, says mayoral candidate

London should host 2020 Olympics if coronavirus forces Tokyo change, says mayoral candidateThe ongoing coronavirus outbreak has already affected a number of sports events and the Tokyo Olympics could also be hit
Daily Star

London can host 2020 Games if moved over coronavirus: mayor candidate

London would be ready to host the 2020 Olympics if the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the Games to be moved from Tokyo, Shaun Bailey, the Conservative...
Reuters


