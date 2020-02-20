Global  

Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in prison for obstructing Congress' Russia investigation

France 24 Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison for impeding a congressional investigation, in a case that ignited a firestorm over the US president's political interference in the justice system.
Trump Ally Roger Stone Receives Reduced Sentence Of 40 Months In Jail

Trump Ally Roger Stone Receives Reduced Sentence Of 40 Months In Jail 01:37

 Skyler Henry reports on longtime Trump supporter Roger Stone getting sentenced to 40 months in jail (2-20-2020)

Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to prison

Roger Stone, long-time ally of President Trump, is given 40 months in jail on charges stemming from Russia inquiry.
BBC News

'Truth still matters': Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in prison

The judge who handed down the sentence blasted the notorious dirty trickster, describing his behaviour as "a threat to our most fundamental institutions".
The Age

