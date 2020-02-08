Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns after party suffers defeat in parliamentary vote

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns after party suffers defeat in parliamentary vote

FOXNews.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
After Ireland’s parliament convened Thursday with no easy route to forming a stable government after an election two weeks ago that left three parties on roughly level pegging, the country’s prime minister has resigned, according to reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fianna Fail edges Sinn Fein in race to win most Irish Parliament seats [Video]Fianna Fail edges Sinn Fein in race to win most Irish Parliament seats

Fianna Fail has been confirmed as the largest party in Ireland’s next parliament by the narrowest margin over a surging Sinn Fein. Micheal Martin’s party finished with 38 seats to Sinn Fein’s 37..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls [Video]Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar cast his ballot in Dublin on Saturday, in a general election that is likely to remove him from power. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Irish PM says obligation on all to ensure political stability

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whose Fine Gael party came a narrow third in national elections at the weekend, said that while the poll had transformed...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle Times

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns after inconclusive election result

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigned on Thursday, but stayed on as interim leader while the country's three main parties battle out coalition talks after...
France 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FinleyDyer9

Finley Dyer 🧢🌍 RT @SkyNewsBreak: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has tendered his resignation to the Irish president following the inconclusive result o… 3 minutes ago

vaporware

🚬 🍷 I Am Not Sorry 🍷 🚬 Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns after party suffers defeat in parliamentary vote - Fox News https://t.co/bOJAq8GHKB 8 minutes ago

tagtodayO

tag today Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has tendered his resignation to the Irish president following the inconclusive re… https://t.co/9hgMrGavdo 24 minutes ago

Twintastic

Roxy.J. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns following failed bid for re-election https://t.co/52iz8lt1hI 28 minutes ago

MsDesertRose

@DesertRose "Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns following failed bid for re-election" https://t.co/t6chPwaZxw 50 minutes ago

cater_paul

Paul Cater Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns following failed bid for re-election https://t.co/TGMPyvR31I 51 minutes ago

MikeOtley

Mike Otley Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns following failed bid for re-election https://t.co/nsSfItCPCb 54 minutes ago

BreakingNewsDot

Breaking News RT @TwitterMoments: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar formally tendered his resignation after losing a parliamentary vote on Thursday, but… 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.