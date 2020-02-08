Finley Dyer 🧢🌍 RT @SkyNewsBreak: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has tendered his resignation to the Irish president following the inconclusive result o… 3 minutes ago 🚬 🍷 I Am Not Sorry 🍷 🚬 Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns after party suffers defeat in parliamentary vote - Fox News https://t.co/bOJAq8GHKB 8 minutes ago tag today Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has tendered his resignation to the Irish president following the inconclusive re… https://t.co/9hgMrGavdo 24 minutes ago Roxy.J. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns following failed bid for re-election https://t.co/52iz8lt1hI 28 minutes ago @DesertRose "Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns following failed bid for re-election" https://t.co/t6chPwaZxw 50 minutes ago Paul Cater Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns following failed bid for re-election https://t.co/TGMPyvR31I 51 minutes ago Mike Otley Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns following failed bid for re-election https://t.co/nsSfItCPCb 54 minutes ago Breaking News RT @TwitterMoments: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar formally tendered his resignation after losing a parliamentary vote on Thursday, but… 54 minutes ago