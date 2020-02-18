One Mike Bloomberg spent $340 million on carefully polished ads; the other Mike Bloomberg stepped onstage Wednesday
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Just hours after his debate-stage drubbing, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg reappeared Thursday in Utah with his teleprompter and billionaire swagger. A crowd of hundreds chanted his name as he read words that landed like precision-guided missiles. “We all know that Trump is a bully. But I am a New Yorker. I know how […]
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic presidential debate. The former New York mayor will appear Wednesday in Las Vegas alongside Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren continued to go after billionaire Mike Bloomberg after the conclusion of the ninth Democratic primary... WorldNews Also reported by •Mediaite •USATODAY.com
