China reports 411 new coronavirus cases

Millions of people urged to stay indoors as South Korea becomes the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China.

South Korean Church Says Coronavirus Is The 'Devil's Deed' The "devil's deed" and a "test of faith" is what the leader of a South Korean religious movement is calling the coronavirus. Lee Man-hee is the self-proclaimed messiah of the church that is at the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 2 hours ago