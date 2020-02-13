Death toll in China's coronavirus jumps to 2,236; confirmed cases cross 75,400
Friday, 21 February 2020 () The death toll in China's novel coronavirus has gone up to 2,236 with 118 more deaths reported, mostly from the hard-hit Hubei province, while the overall confirmed infection cases have climbed to 75,465, Chinese health officials said on Friday.
The number of deaths is higher than the previous day when 114 people died of the...
As the death toll in the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to rise, we've now learned of an explosion of cases in South Korea, where some residents are being warned against even going outside; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
The death toll in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak leapt by a record 242 on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths in the province... Reuters Also reported by •Khaleej Times
