Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Death toll in China's coronavirus jumps to 2,236; confirmed cases cross 75,400

Death toll in China's coronavirus jumps to 2,236; confirmed cases cross 75,400

Mid-Day Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The death toll in China's novel coronavirus has gone up to 2,236 with 118 more deaths reported, mostly from the hard-hit Hubei province, while the overall confirmed infection cases have climbed to 75,465, Chinese health officials said on Friday.

The number of deaths is higher than the previous day when 114 people died of the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Reaches 2,200, Continues To Climb

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Reaches 2,200, Continues To Climb 02:24

 As the death toll in the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to rise, we've now learned of an explosion of cases in South Korea, where some residents are being warned against even going outside; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreaks appear to be spreading rapidly all across the world. The good news is, the development of drugs to treat it may actually be keeping pace. This hopeful..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

South Korea on alert after first coronavirus death [Video]South Korea on alert after first coronavirus death

South Korea has reported its first death from coronavirus outbreak, as number of cases globally approaches 75,000.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Death toll from China's coronavirus spread surges past 1,500

The scale of the epidemic grew this week after authorities in Hubei redefined the criteria for confirmed cases, adding thousands of new patients.
SBS Also reported by •France 24HinduWorldNewsKhaleej TimesDeutsche WelleBangkok Post

China's Hubei province reports surge in daily coronavirus deaths, jump in new cases

The death toll in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak leapt by a record 242 on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths in the province...
Reuters Also reported by •Khaleej Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

practicaespanol

Practica Español The Chinese health authorities placed the #coronavirus death toll in the country at 2,236 and the number of cases a… https://t.co/debbZRBUxv 2 minutes ago

Kops_chick

.#. RT @hopeseekr: Yet another video smuggled out of China showing a approx. 25 yro Chinese police officer spontaneously dying from rapid-onset… 5 minutes ago

JournoNasirKhan

Nasir Khan Death toll in China's coronavirus jumps to 2,236; confirmed cases cross 75,400. The number of deaths is higher than… https://t.co/InB7L844a1 7 minutes ago

indusdotnews

Indus News 118 people have died in the last 24 hours from the new coronavirus outbreak in China, bringing the death toll to 2,… https://t.co/zfoychDKaT 8 minutes ago

horelick_m

The Real Candyman RT @Rntk____: Coronavirus UK outbreak: Scientist warns 400,000 Britons could die from killer virus #coronavirus #WuhanCoronavirus #China… 17 minutes ago

MarcelVieira12

Marcel Vieira RT @guardian: Coronavirus: South Korean PM vows 'swift' action as infections escalate – live updates https://t.co/axXlz0OGrt 18 minutes ago

moon_trex

Moon🦖🇬🇧🦄🌈 RT @howroute: Iran says two citizens with #coronavirus have died, both victims were located in Qom, about 86 miles (140km) south of the cap… 18 minutes ago

ThatJediScum

bran RT @nytimes: —South Korea confirms a coronavirus death and a jump in cases linked to a church —Another 118 deaths were reported in China, r… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.