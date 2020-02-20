Global  

Ethiopia gets back Christian crown spirited away to Rotterdam decades ago

Reuters India Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
An 18th century church crown stolen from Ethiopia decades ago has been returned from the Netherlands after it was found in a suitcase more than 20 years ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday.
Looted 18th century crown returned to Ethiopia after decades

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A rare and looted crown from the 18th century was returned to Ethiopia on Thursday after it was discovered in the Netherlands two...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

