South Korea’s Coronavirus Cases Spike, Infections Linked to Religious Sect

Friday, 21 February 2020
South Korea’s Coronavirus Cases Spike, Infections Linked to Religious SectA religious sect in South Korea is under investigation as more than 50% of the new coronavirus cases in the country are linked back to the church.
Recent related news

Alert: Mayor of South Korean city of Daegu urges its 2.5 million people to refrain from going outside as its virus cases spike

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Mayor of South Korean city of Daegu urges its 2.5 million people to refrain from going outside as its virus cases spike.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Reuters

South Korea coronavirus cases surge, majority linked to Daegu church

The mayor of a South Korean city at the center of a new coronavirus outbreak told residents to stay indoors on Thursday as a surge in confirmed cases linked to a...
Reuters


eat_sponge

Stream #iKON_iDECIDE 3rd Mini Album 🤠🏇 brb 2/22 South Korea becomes most infected country outside China for coronavirus as cases spike https://t.co/qv80Z76rn1 2 seconds ago

thesanjaydutt

Sanjay Dutt Coronavirus: South Korea Cases Jump to 156 Infections The new figures give the country the second largest number of… https://t.co/DQwKBnbzbB 4 seconds ago

DEycws4sh55NxiE

グッドマナープリーズまどか RT @nytimes: South Korea said on Friday that the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection rose to 156, a near tripling over t… 4 seconds ago

Escarbot_Snail

에스카르고/달팽이🎀🐌😷 RT @nytimes: —South Korea confirms a coronavirus death and a jump in cases linked to a church —Another 118 deaths were reported in China, r… 6 seconds ago

HomuraTheBest

The Account that God has Abandoned🔞 RT @BNODesk: Thursday's coronavirus summary (00-00 GMT): -Mainland China: 888 new cases, 118 dead -South Korea: 53 new cases, 1 dead -Crui… 10 seconds ago

CenturionActual

Pony Soldier Centurion 625 ⭐⭐⭐ RT @yicaichina: South Korea reported 52 cases of the novel #coronavirus today, taking the national total to 156. Five nurses at Daenam Hosp… 18 seconds ago

HwaiDer

Frank Fang In South Korea, three miliary servicemen have been infected with #COVID2019 #novelcoronavirus2019. The country now… https://t.co/WRagFQSHDU 18 seconds ago

lesismore333

Judi Jones RT @howroute: JUST IN: South Korea #coronavirus cases pass 150. South Korea announces 52 new COVID19 cases overnight, bringing the total n… 20 seconds ago

