Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to exit as royals on March 31

*London:* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will formally exit as Britain's frontline royals on March 31 following discussions with Buckingham Palace on formalising their new financially independent roles. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace in ...

