Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Nevada Democratic caucus: Officials hope to avoid repeat of Iowa

Nevada Democratic caucus: Officials hope to avoid repeat of Iowa

Al Jazeera Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
As the next Democratic caucus looms in Nevada, the party is doing all it can to avoid the problems that caused chaos in Iowa.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Latinos Give Bernie Sanders Initial Support In Nevada

Latinos Give Bernie Sanders Initial Support In Nevada 00:32

 Polling agency Edison Research reported Sen. Bernie Sanders received a boost in the Nevada Democratic caucus. The research said the initial support comes from Latinos, union families and white college-educated women. Fifty-three percent of Latinos said they would support Sanders and they make up...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected winner of Nevada Democratic presidential caucus [Video]Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected winner of Nevada Democratic presidential caucus

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the Nevada Democratic presidential caucus, according to ABC News and the Associated Press. Nevada Democratic party leaders are calling the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:02Published

Las Vegas gears up for big weekend including presidential caucus, boxing, hockey and NASCAR [Video]Las Vegas gears up for big weekend including presidential caucus, boxing, hockey and NASCAR

Las Vegas is playing host to several big events this weekend including a much-anticipated heavyweight boxing title fight, three NASCAR races, and a presidential caucus. The Nevada Democratic party..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nevada is just gonna use Google Forms on Caucus Day

The Nevada Democratic Caucus has unveiled its system to avoid an Iowa-like app meltdown. The solution? Google Forms.  On Wednesday morning, the state party...
Mashable Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comNPR

James Corden mocks the Democratic voting system ahead of the next caucus

With another Democratic caucus looming — and the memory of the disaster in Iowa still painfully fresh — James Corden took the opportunity to get a few jabs...
Mashable Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsMediaite

Tweets about this

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimes: “Everybody in Nevada is just praying and focused on not being Iowa.” Today, Democratic officials and campaigns in Nevada are… 6 hours ago

bjens2749

Barbara Jensen RT @TheWellNews: "The Nevada Democratic Party ditched a new app it planned to use to report results... Meanwhile, campaigns pressured party… 7 hours ago

WISCTV_News3

News 3 Now / Channel 3000 NEVADA CAUCUS DAY: Nevada Democrats head to the caucuses Saturday in the most diverse state to cast votes thus far,… https://t.co/3nvIKfKCi2 8 hours ago

wsvn

WSVN 7 News CAUCUSES UNDERWAY - Doors closed Saturday for Democrats to caucus in Nevada, with party officials hoping to avert a… https://t.co/4hVMvtArf6 8 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 As the #Nevada Democratic caucuses get underway, reporting of process #Concerns sparked fears that the silver state… https://t.co/zyynWxJrDp 9 hours ago

SonjaHHarris

Sonja Harris President Trump & Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff tangled on Twitter ahead of the Nevada caucuses on Sat over the repor… https://t.co/cvCFPZi17v 10 hours ago

KION546

KION News 5 46 NEVADA CAUCUSES: Doors closed Saturday for Democrats to caucus in Nevada, with party officials hoping to avert an… https://t.co/3jJfQ3H8H5 10 hours ago

TucsonTrumpGirl

Deplorable Kate RT @helloitsthao: the nevada caucuses could be facing big issues democratic party officials are now saying that precincts reporting false… 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.