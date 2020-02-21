News24.com | South Korea coronavirus cases jump to 156 as sect infections spike

Global  

South Korea has confirmed 52 more cases of novel coronavirus as the number of infections linked to a religious sect in Daegu spiked, making it the worst-affected country outside China.
 Millions of people urged to stay indoors as South Korea becomes the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China.

South Korea’s Coronavirus Cases Spike, Infections Linked to Religious SectA religious sect in South Korea is under investigation as more than 50% of the new coronavirus cases in the country are linked back to the church.
A South Korean church with a messianic leader was identified as a hotbed of coronavirus cases as the outbreak grows in parts of the country.
