Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Hamilton public school enrolment on rebound:Budget projects surpassing 50,000 students for first time in 13 years

Hamilton public school enrolment on rebound:Budget projects surpassing 50,000 students for first time in 13 years

TheSpec.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Hamilton public school enrolment on rebound:Budget projects surpassing 50,000 students for first time in 13 yearsA projected increase in secondary students should help the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s enrolment top 50,000 next September for the first time in 13 years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former student at Hamilton High School sentenced in hazing case [Video]Former student at Hamilton High School sentenced in hazing case

A former student of Hamilton High School in Chandler was sentenced to six months probation, the result of a plea agreement, and nearly three years after hazing allegations surfaced.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:56Published

Support floods in for student whose Christian club proposal was denied [Video]Support floods in for student whose Christian club proposal was denied

A high school freshman is receiving an influx of support and love from fellow students across the nation... after she was blocked from starting a Christian club at her school. Ketcham High School in..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Most Hamilton students using board iPads despite criticisms:Only 9 per cent opt out in favour of own device, trustees told

Most Hamilton students using board iPads despite criticisms:Only 9 per cent opt out in favour of own device, trustees toldThey’ve complained they’re too slow, hard to type on and run out of power too quickly, but most Hamilton public secondary students are still choosing to keep...
TheSpec.com

Provincewide strike sees two million Ont. schoolchildren out of class

For the first time in 24 years all four major teachers unions in Ontario are on strike the same day, shutting the province's public education system and leaving...
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.