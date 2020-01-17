Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK to ban sale of coal and wet wood to improve air quality

UK to ban sale of coal and wet wood to improve air quality

FT.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Homeowners must use ‘cleaner alternatives’ for coal fires and wood-burning stoves from 2021
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Winter smog across Balkans prompts protests calling for change [Video]Winter smog across Balkans prompts protests calling for change

Widespread reliance on coal and wood fires has a severe impact on air quality, but this year, more people across region seek government action.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wood burners: Most polluting fuels to be banned in the home

Owners of wood burners and open fires will be discouraged from burning coal or wet wood from next year.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

terryreid2

Terry reid RT @itvnews: Sale of most polluting wood and coal burned at home to be phased out https://t.co/ywU29ULnKg https://t.co/zO5kYEXfV5 37 seconds ago

Malinda00999804

Malinda Griffin. 🍃💚🍃 RT @NickCowern: As Daily Mail puts it, ban on sale of wet wood "hits 2.5M" households. 1 Wet wood is bad value as it warms less than dry wo… 3 minutes ago

MartinDn1001

Martin Dixon RT @CACampaigns: Ban on the sale of wet wood and house coal. This will hit rural communities the hardest particularly those off the gas gr… 4 minutes ago

nigeladams

Nigel Adams RT @warycat: Has the UK Govt killed the coal supply for our steam-hauled heritage railways? 'Sales of all bagged traditional house coal wil… 4 minutes ago

fireplacecentre

thefireplacecentre RT @ACRHeat: Great news! The government ban the sale of wet wood & housecoal from 2021. We always advocate using wood with less than 20% m… 4 minutes ago

mikeroebuck53

Mike Roebuck RT @SkyNews: The sale of house coal and wet wood will be phased out from next year as part of a government move to tackle air pollution htt… 7 minutes ago

NickCowern

Prof Nick Cowern As Daily Mail puts it, ban on sale of wet wood "hits 2.5M" households. 1 Wet wood is bad value as it warms less tha… https://t.co/tE0S5Pt0qM 11 minutes ago

TalkPlant

Rupesh Paudyal RT @adamvaughan_uk: .@DefraGovUK confirms it will ban sale of coal and 'wet wood' for burning in homes' stoves and open fires, to tackle PM… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.