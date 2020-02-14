Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Iran faces global anti-terrorism financing watchdog blacklist: sources

Iran faces global anti-terrorism financing watchdog blacklist: sources

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
A global dirty money watchdog is likely to place Iran on its blacklist on Friday after it failed to comply with international anti-terrorism financing norms, a move that would further isolate the country from financial markets, two diplomats said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistan expects reprieve at global anti-terror financing meeting

Pakistan hopes to secure a four-month reprieve at a global meeting on anti-terrorism financing in Paris on Friday where a decision whether or not to blacklist...
Reuters

Turkey to oppose Pakistan blacklisting at anti-terrorism finance meet

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said he would help Pakistan stay off a terrorism financing blacklist at a meeting of a global finance watchdog, a move...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yosefbenzion777

Yosef Ben Zion RT @ReutersIran: Iran faces global anti-terrorism financing watchdog blacklist: sources https://t.co/0kUs4tg8l0 7 minutes ago

sssaref

خودم @poooooooaro FEBRUARY 21, 2020 / 11:41 AM / UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO Iran faces global anti-terrorism financing watchdo… https://t.co/6QMvbar4mJ 8 minutes ago

RadioFarda_Eng

RadioFarda Diplomats have told @Reuters #Iran will most probably be put on #FATF blacklist as the week-long meeting of the int… https://t.co/9jP93xm8gl 9 minutes ago

sssaref

خودم Iran faces global anti-terrorism financing watchdog blacklist: sources FEBRUARY 21, 2020 / 11:41 AM / UPDATED 2 HO… https://t.co/7LDXsLNot6 11 minutes ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times RT @ETDefence: A global dirty money watchdog is likely to place #Iran on its blacklist on Friday after it failed to comply with internation… 23 minutes ago

ETDefence

ET Defence A global dirty money watchdog is likely to place #Iran on its blacklist on Friday after it failed to comply with in… https://t.co/uAgAWIZX5v 24 minutes ago

Go24_Ortega

Go24 Iran faces global anti-terrorism financing watchdog blacklist: sources https://t.co/FA7HAhKTfy 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.