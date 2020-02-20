WikiLeaks' Julian Assange may seek asylum in France: Lawyer

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is jailed in Britain fighting extradition to the United States for espionage and computer hacking, may seek asylum in France, his lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti said on Friday. His lawyer, Dupond-Moretti said the French asylum request would be based on humanitarian and health grounds, arguing that Assange was showing signs of "psychological torture". 👓 View full article

