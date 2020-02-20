WikiLeaks' Julian Assange may seek asylum in France: Lawyer
Friday, 21 February 2020 () WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is jailed in Britain fighting extradition to the United States for espionage and computer hacking, may seek asylum in France, his lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti said on Friday. His lawyer, Dupond-Moretti said the French asylum request would be based on humanitarian and health grounds, arguing that Assange was showing signs of "psychological torture".
U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks' publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court heard on Wednesday. Libby Hogan reports.