WikiLeaks' Julian Assange may seek asylum in France: Lawyer

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is jailed in Britain fighting extradition to the United States for espionage and computer hacking, may seek asylum in France, his lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti said on Friday. His lawyer, Dupond-Moretti said the French asylum request would be based on humanitarian and health grounds, arguing that Assange was showing signs of "psychological torture".
