Coronavirus Cases Almost Double In South Korea

Newsy Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus Cases Almost Double In South KoreaWatch VideoSouth Korea is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases

Officials announced Friday that there are now at least 204 confirmed cases in the country. The number of patients infected almost doubled in a day.  

This means South Korea has the third-largest outbreak of the virus, after mainland China and the Diamond...
 South Korean officials announced they&apos;re implementing emergency measures in some cities because of the spike in cases.

What Has Jim Cramer Worried About the Coronavirus Outbreak in South Korea [Video]What Has Jim Cramer Worried About the Coronavirus Outbreak in South Korea

Jim Cramer is thinking about the outbreak of the coronavirus in South Korea. Here's why.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:43Published

South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases [Video]South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases

Millions of people urged to stay indoors as South Korea becomes the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published


China reports uptick in new coronavirus cases, South Korea infections spike

An eruption of new virus cases in South Korea, Iran and Chinese hospitals and prisons rekindled concerns Friday about the spread of a deadly disease that has...
France 24

'Like a zombie apocalypse': Residents on edge as coronavirus cases surge in South Korea

Residents of a South Korean city at the centre of a new coronavirus outbreak described empty streets, deserted shops, and a climate of fear as a surge in...
Reuters

IQCASPER

Khalid Bin FAZARA بوفزاره RT @jchatterleyCNN: Infections spike – South Korean #Coronavirus cases almost double in one day. @PHancocksCNN is live from Seoul with the… 1 hour ago

charlimithinks

Call Your Congressman❌ RT @Newsy: Officials announced Friday that there are now at least 204 confirmed cases in South Korea. https://t.co/AZix0fLLI3 3 hours ago

john1966olsen

John Olsen RT @Canoe: DAEGU — The malls and restaurants in Daegu were empty and streets eerily quiet on Friday after the number of cases of coronaviru… 4 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy Officials announced Friday that there are now at least 204 confirmed cases in South Korea. https://t.co/AZix0fLLI3 4 hours ago

jchatterleyCNN

Julia Chatterley Infections spike – South Korean #Coronavirus cases almost double in one day. @PHancocksCNN is live from Seoul with… https://t.co/lpANHePKCg 4 hours ago

Canoe

Canoe DAEGU — The malls and restaurants in Daegu were empty and streets eerily quiet on Friday after the number of cases… https://t.co/5OLxuSaWbI 5 hours ago

cahulaan

Patrick Jail cases add to China coronavirus tally as SKorea infections double: The new coronavirus has infected about 500 p… https://t.co/Sz9DowoGxm 7 hours ago

