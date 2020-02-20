Coronavirus Cases Almost Double In South Korea
Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoSouth Korea is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.
Officials announced Friday that there are now at least 204 confirmed cases in the country. The number of patients infected almost doubled in a day.
This means South Korea has the third-largest outbreak of the virus, after mainland China and the Diamond...
