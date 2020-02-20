Coronavirus Cases Almost Double In South Korea

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Watch VideoSouth Korea is seeing a spike in



Officials announced Friday that there are now at least 204 confirmed cases in the country. The number of patients infected almost doubled in a day.



