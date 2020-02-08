Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Resigns

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoIrish prime minister Leo Varadkar has stepped down from his position.



A statement from the government said Varadkar tendered his resignation to the president Thursday evening. Varadkar and his government will continue to carry out their duties until successors have been appointed.



The decision comes after... Watch VideoIrish prime minister Leo Varadkar has stepped down from his position.A statement from the government said Varadkar tendered his resignation to the president Thursday evening. Varadkar and his government will continue to carry out their duties until successors have been appointed.The decision comes after 👓 View full article

