Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Resigns

Friday, 21 February 2020
Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has stepped down from his position. 

A statement from the government said Varadkar tendered his resignation to the president Thursday evening. Varadkar and his government will continue to carry out their duties until successors have been appointed.

The decision comes after...
News video: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Resigns

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Resigns 00:57

 A statement from the government said Varadkar tendered his resignation to the president Thursday evening.

Leo Varadkar: Fine Gael preparing to go into opposition [Video]Leo Varadkar: Fine Gael preparing to go into opposition

Leo Varadkar has said his party is preparing to go into opposition in the new Dail. After a six-hour parliamentary party meeting on Monday, the Fine Gael leader said he "relishes the challenge" to lead..

Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls [Video]Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar cast his ballot in Dublin on Saturday, in a general election that is likely to remove him from power. Emer McCarthy reports.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns after party suffers defeat in parliamentary vote

After Ireland’s parliament convened Thursday with no easy route to forming a stable government after an election two weeks ago that left three parties on...
FOXNews.com

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns after inconclusive election result

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigned on Thursday, but stayed on as interim leader while the country's three main parties battle out coalition talks after...
France 24

