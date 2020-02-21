Global  

Company issues appeal to recover Titanic's telegraph machine from wreckage

Independent Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Debate raging over preservation of the telegraph and respect for ship as a burial site
News video: Virginia Firm Wants To Recover The Titanic's Iconic Telegraph Machine

Virginia Firm Wants To Recover The Titanic's Iconic Telegraph Machine 00:47

 The salvage firm that has plucked silverware, china and gold coins from the wreckage of the Titanic now wants to recover the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Machine that transmitted the doomed ship's increasingly frantic distress calls. Katie Johnston reports.

