Bulgaria names Russians charged with poisoning linked to Skripal case

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Bulgarian prosecutors on Friday named the three Russians they have charged with the attempted murder of three Bulgarians whose poisoning is being investigated for possible links with the 2018 nerve-agent attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal.
