Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump loves ‘Gone with the Wind.’ Historians, not so much.

Trump loves ‘Gone with the Wind.’ Historians, not so much.

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The president's reference to the 1939 film, as he slammed the Best Picture honor for "Parasite," prompted reaction from historians and others, citing its much-criticized portrayal of enslaved African Americans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

angelicstarr121

Jeanne Burtchell RT @kirkacevedo: We all know why Donald Trump Loves Gone With The Wind! #KeepDreaming #KidVicious🖕🏽🙄🖕🏽 https://t.co/0eUkitI3QR https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

jtkstc

Shawn Owen RT @JohnFugelsang: Trump loves Gone With The Wind but he prefers to watch it backwards to see the slaves learn their place. 15 minutes ago

BodyByPlanB

Body By Plan-B™️ @BrianKarem @realDonaldTrump He actually brought up gone with the wind?! 🤦🏻‍♀️The movie so racist the black actors… https://t.co/wvtg0teBP4 22 minutes ago

cattleandchem

John Kean 🩸🦷🗽 RT @MaxBoot: Trump talks far more harshly about South Korea than North Korea. And of course he loves pro-Confederate “Gone With the Wind.”… 26 minutes ago

Gloria4Educ

GloriaTeacher RT @DeanObeidallah: We can laugh at Trump slamming the Oscar going to South Korea's "Parasite" and Trump saying give me movies like Gone wi… 36 minutes ago

bosoxbruins

Lisa RT @DeanObeidallah: @realDonaldTrump @JudgeJeanine @seanhannity @FoxNews We can laugh at Trump slamming the Oscar going to South Korea's "P… 43 minutes ago

EDENGATEKEEPER

ALICIA BANKS - ELOQUENT FURY RT @SantaInc: It’s pretty obvious why Trump dislikes “Parasite”, a movie about a poor Korean family, but loves a movie about white plantati… 54 minutes ago

EDENGATEKEEPER

ALICIA BANKS - ELOQUENT FURY RT @larsmcmurtry: The last time Trump went to a movie it was Gone With the Wind. Plus he loves Al Jolson. #FridayThoughts 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.