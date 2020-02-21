Trump loves ‘Gone with the Wind.’ Historians, not so much.

Jeanne Burtchell RT @kirkacevedo: We all know why Donald Trump Loves Gone With The Wind! #KeepDreaming #KidVicious🖕🏽🙄🖕🏽 https://t.co/0eUkitI3QR https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

Shawn Owen RT @JohnFugelsang: Trump loves Gone With The Wind but he prefers to watch it backwards to see the slaves learn their place. 15 minutes ago

Body By Plan-B™️ @BrianKarem @realDonaldTrump He actually brought up gone with the wind?! 🤦🏻‍♀️The movie so racist the black actors… https://t.co/wvtg0teBP4 22 minutes ago

John Kean 🩸🦷🗽 RT @MaxBoot: Trump talks far more harshly about South Korea than North Korea. And of course he loves pro-Confederate “Gone With the Wind.”… 26 minutes ago

GloriaTeacher RT @DeanObeidallah: We can laugh at Trump slamming the Oscar going to South Korea's "Parasite" and Trump saying give me movies like Gone wi… 36 minutes ago

Lisa RT @DeanObeidallah: @realDonaldTrump @JudgeJeanine @seanhannity @FoxNews We can laugh at Trump slamming the Oscar going to South Korea's "P… 43 minutes ago

ALICIA BANKS - ELOQUENT FURY RT @SantaInc: It’s pretty obvious why Trump dislikes “Parasite”, a movie about a poor Korean family, but loves a movie about white plantati… 54 minutes ago