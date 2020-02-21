Global  

Northern Italy towns order schools, businesses shut over coronavirus outbreak

France 24 Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The number of people in Italy infected with the new virus from China more than quadrupled Friday due to an emerging cluster of cases in the country's north that prompted officials to order schools, restaurants and businesses to close.
News video: Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy

Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy 00:33

 An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the adjacent region of Veneto. This is breaking just hours after revealing that six people had come down...

