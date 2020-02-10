Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Defense Department IT Agency Reports Data Breach

Defense Department IT Agency Reports Data Breach

Newsy Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Defense Department IT Agency Reports Data BreachWatch VideoA Defense Department agency experienced a data breach last year and notified Americans that their personal information may have been compromised, according to letters that are being shared online. 

The letters tell recipients their personal information, including their Social Security numbers, "may have been...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Defense Department IT Agency Reports Data Breach

Defense Department IT Agency Reports Data Breach 01:03

 The Defense Information Systems Agency said the breach happened last year.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Canine joins the fight against air pollution [Video]Canine joins the fight against air pollution

A Labrador has become the first DOG in the UK to join the fight against air pollution - by recording pollutants near ground level.Bagheera  - Baggy for short - wears a pollution monitor close to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Justice Department Says Spies From Chinese Government Behind Equifax Data Breach [Video]Justice Department Says Spies From Chinese Government Behind Equifax Data Breach

CBS News' Michael George reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US defense agency says personal data ‘compromised’ in 2019 data breach

A U.S. defense agency charged with providing information technology and communications support to the U.S. government, including the president and other senior...
TechCrunch

U.S. agency that handles Trump's secure communication suffered data breach

The U.S. defense agency responsible for secure White House communications said Social Security numbers and other personal data in its network may have been...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StevePerkins14

Steve Perkins .#PutinsPuppets #GOPCoverup Defense Department IT Agency Reports Data Breach... https://t.co/dSnomLKvMb 39 minutes ago

empoweredbyisns

ISNS Defense Department Agency Reports Data Breach https://t.co/gfOroiNUP0 https://t.co/1txSHuEfDW 4 hours ago

InfoSecResource

CyberSecurityResource https://t.co/NSnWbBl9ke Defense Information Systems Agency Has a Security MissionA U.S. Defense Department agency t… https://t.co/KS2VSylwhS 5 hours ago

Gurgling_MrD

AJ Durling Defense Information Systems Agency Has a Security MissionA U.S. Defense Department agency that's responsible for pr… https://t.co/ZwEXeIWriA 5 hours ago

ReneRobichaud

Rene Robichaud Defense Department Agency Reports Data Breach https://t.co/UhSLOJjIby #cybersecurity #security #ceptbiro #securite… https://t.co/35FO8HQjtF 6 hours ago

Cyb_Sec_News

CyberToday Defense Department Agency Reports Data Breach - https://t.co/v63BJ0OnNG #DataBreach #CyberSecurity #InfoSec 6 hours ago

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly GovInfoSecurity | Defense Department Agency Reports Data Breach https://t.co/j2ppyIM9Nc 7 hours ago

ArrakisConsult

Arrakis Consulting Contact Arrakis for your confidential needs. Defense Department Agency Reports Data Breach… https://t.co/yFtX6vx1j7 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.