President Trump And His Supporters Are Confident He'll Win In November
|
|
Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Watch Video"But I'm delighted to be back in a state I love. I have a beautiful building just right down the road," President Trump said.
Democrats aren't the only ones campaigning in Nevada ahead of the state's caucuses.
"With your help this November, we're going to defeat the radical, socialist Democrats. And we are...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Trump Russian Meddling: 2020 Redux
President Donald Trump is reportedly infuriated by reports that Russia is tampering to get him reelected.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:04Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this